Tractor drivers come across cluster munition in Mykolaiv Oblast, one of them killed

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 09:49
PHOTO: SHAIKHET’S TELEGRAM

Two tractor drivers have been hit by a cluster munition during agricultural works in Mykolaiv Oblast; one of them was killed and the other is in hospital.

Source: Serhii Shaikhet, Head of National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The tragic incident occurred near the village of Lepetykha in Bereznehuvate hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Two tractor drivers had come to the field to prepare straw for the winter for the cattle. At some point, one of the villagers stepped on a cluster munition lying in the field, and the dangerous device detonated."

Details: The men sustained mine-blast injuries to their bodies. The 48-year-old man died instantly. The other man was taken to hospital.

Quote from Shaikhet: "Once again, I appeal to citizens to be as attentive and cautious as possible, especially in those settlements that have been subjected to active attacks. If you find any dangerous explosive devices, call 102 immediately".

