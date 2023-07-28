Grenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

A grenade has exploded in the Trade Union House in the centre of Odesa, killing one person.

Source: National Police in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion in the Odesa Trade Union House. As per the information available, a grenade exploded due to mishandling. A person was killed in the explosion."

Details: An investigation team and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established. The police promised to provide detailed information later.

Updated: According to the police, it has been preliminary established that, due to careless handling, the grenade exploded in the hands of a rehabilitation therapist who rented a basement in the Trade Union House. The rehabilitation therapist died, and his visitor received mild barotrauma.

Bomb disposal experts are now examining the scene. The police will determine the origin of the ammunition in the investigation. The crime has been preliminarily classified under Art. 115.1 (intentional murder) marked "accident" and Art. 263.1 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

