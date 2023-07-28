All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 14:00
Grenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person
all photos: National Police in Odesa Oblast

A grenade has exploded in the Trade Union House in the centre of Odesa, killing one person. 

Source: National Police in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion in the Odesa Trade Union House. As per the information available, a grenade exploded due to mishandling. A person was killed in the explosion."

Advertisement:

Details: An investigation team and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established. The police promised to provide detailed information later.

Updated: According to the police, it has been preliminary established that, due to careless handling, the grenade exploded in the hands of a rehabilitation therapist who rented a basement in the Trade Union House. The rehabilitation therapist died, and his visitor received mild barotrauma.

Bomb disposal experts are now examining the scene. The police will determine the origin of the ammunition in the investigation. The crime has been preliminarily classified under Art. 115.1 (intentional murder) marked "accident" and Art. 263.1 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

NATIONAL
NATIONAL POLICE IN ODESA OBLAST
Підпис
Підпис
Автор

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: