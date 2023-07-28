All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Traitor who spied for Ukrainian forces was promised job in Russian Federal Security Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 13:48
Traitor who spied for Ukrainian forces was promised job in Russian Federal Security Service

Law enforcement officers have detained another traitor who collected information for Russia about military facilities in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Source: Press service of Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Kirovohrad Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The traitor turned out to be a resident of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, who was recruited by the Russian secret service even before the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the SSU notes.

Advertisement:

After 24 February 2022, the man was assigned to arrive in Kirovohrad Oblast as a migrant from the east of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities.

After the Russian agent settled in one of the settlements of the oblast, he began to collect information about the locations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First of all, he tried to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian air defence and establish the locations of the local headquarters of the Territorial Defence Forces.

To obtain this information, the traitor got a job as a repairman at one of the military facilities in the region. For each completed task, Russians "guaranteed" their accomplice a monetary payment of up to UAH 5,000 (roughly US$135 - ed.). In addition, as a reward, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) promised to "evacuate" this agent to Russia and employ him in the ranks of the Secret Service of the aggressor country.

The prosecutor's office reported that during May - July 2023, the man repeatedly sent data with the coordinates of military facilities and possible locations of the Ukrainian military to representatives of Russian intelligence agencies via Telegram messenger.

The SSU says that they detained the person red-handed when he was covertly taking photos of a facility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A mobile phone was seized from the traitor, which he used to communicate with a representative of the Russian FSB and record the locations of the Ukrainian defenders.

Investigators served him notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

At the prosecutor's request, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: