Traitor who spied for Ukrainian forces was promised job in Russian Federal Security Service

Law enforcement officers have detained another traitor who collected information for Russia about military facilities in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Details: The traitor turned out to be a resident of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, who was recruited by the Russian secret service even before the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the SSU notes.

After 24 February 2022, the man was assigned to arrive in Kirovohrad Oblast as a migrant from the east of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities.

After the Russian agent settled in one of the settlements of the oblast, he began to collect information about the locations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First of all, he tried to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian air defence and establish the locations of the local headquarters of the Territorial Defence Forces.

To obtain this information, the traitor got a job as a repairman at one of the military facilities in the region. For each completed task, Russians "guaranteed" their accomplice a monetary payment of up to UAH 5,000 (roughly US$135 - ed.). In addition, as a reward, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) promised to "evacuate" this agent to Russia and employ him in the ranks of the Secret Service of the aggressor country.

The prosecutor's office reported that during May - July 2023, the man repeatedly sent data with the coordinates of military facilities and possible locations of the Ukrainian military to representatives of Russian intelligence agencies via Telegram messenger.

The SSU says that they detained the person red-handed when he was covertly taking photos of a facility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A mobile phone was seized from the traitor, which he used to communicate with a representative of the Russian FSB and record the locations of the Ukrainian defenders.

Investigators served him notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

At the prosecutor's request, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

