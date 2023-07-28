All Sections
Weapons of Victory: paratroopers show how they use German Marder infantry fighting vehicle

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 14:31
The paratroopers have shared their impressions of working on the Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle provided by Germany.

Source: Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The German Marder infantry fighting vehicle is in service with the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It has a six-cylinder diesel "omnivorous" engine, says the paratrooper.

The infantry fighting vehicle develops a maximum speed of 65 kilometres per hour on the highway and 30–45 kilometres on rough terrain.

It is equipped with a 20 mm MK-20 rifled automatic cannon with a rate of fire of 1,000-1,200 rounds per minute.

As the paratrooper explains, Among the advantages of this technique is convenience, which was considered during its design: "the vehicle does not sway from side to side; the paratroopers arrive alive and unharmed".

"The driver’s seat, one might say, is like a throne compared to the BMP-1 or BMP-2," the paratrooper admits, adding: "it would be better if the Air Assault Force soldiers received more such equipment".

Advertisement: