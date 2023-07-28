All Sections
German Rheinmetall reports when it starts repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 17:03
Photo: Getty Images

Armin Papperger, CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, has said that the concern plans to start the work of the newly created repair hub for Leopard tanks in Ukraine after the summer holidays.

Source: Armin Papperger, in an interview with Spiegel, reports European Pravda

Details: According to Papperger, the company "is already preparing Ukrainians in Germany for this work", and they plan to start the work of the repair centre after the summer holidays.

It is noted that the repair centre in Ukraine will reduce the distance to which tanks and other military equipment have to be transported.

Rheinmetall is establishing a production facility in Ukraine jointly with Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian state-owned defence company, and will hold the majority stake. Ammunition, armoured vehicles and Panther main battle tanks are due to roll off the Ukrainian production line.

Rheinmetall expects to produce up to 400 battle tanks a year and repair Fuchs armoured vehicles. In early July, it was reported that the joint facility would open within the next 12 weeks.

Earlier: 

  • Earlier, Papperger responded to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who threatened to view the concern's future plant in Ukraine as a "legitimate target" of the Russian Federation. The head of Rheinmetall said that the company would not abandon its plans to set up a plant in Ukraine and that they planned to protect it from attacks with air defence systems of their own manufacture.
  • The German company also expects to sign contracts for the creation of two more joint ventures for the production of ammunition and air defence.

