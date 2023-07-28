Explosive device detonated at oil refinery near Russian Samara

On 28 July, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara.

Source: Alexander Khinshtein, Russian State Duma member, on Telegram; Russian media outlet Baza

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that "an explosive device was planted" on the territory of the Kuibyshev oil refinery, Khinshtein wrote.

According to the State Duma member, no serious damage was done and there were no casualties.

Baza Telegram channel, without naming its sources, reports that the explosion at the plant in Samara Oblast was perpetrated by an employee of the facility. He planted an improvised explosive device in the abandoned building of one of the workshops.

The man who worked at the oil refinery as an electrician entered the plant with a package and left without it. Preliminary reports indicate that he laid an improvised explosive device measuring 20 by 40 centimetres in one of the buildings. Judging by the video footage from security cameras, the worker was the last to leave the plant.

Preliminary reports indicate that after the explosion, the man tried to leave for Kazakhstan, but he was detained at the border.

The man who allegedly set off an explosion at the Kuibyshev Refinery, photo from BAZA

According to Baza, this is a 42-year old native of Ukraine, Sergei O. The man was born in the Ukrainian city of Iziaslav but lived and was registered in Tyumen (Russia).



