Russians leave up to 4 mines on one square metre in area of counteroffensive – Internal Ministry

The Russians have densely mined the territories in which the Defence Forces of Ukraine have been conducting offensive actions since June.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We understand clearly: the more time the Russians occupy some territory, the higher the density of mining is. There are currently two to four mines on each square metre on the territories where we are conducting offensive actions.

So we are moving slowly, we must protect our personnel. We must also preserve military equipment to be able to drive out the occupiers.

We do understand what we are dealing with, and how dense the mining has been since the beginning of this combat action in June."

Details: In total, 130,000 square kilometres underwent mine clearing on the territories liberated by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Bomb disposal experts neutralised 665,000 explosives on land and in water.

