IOC urges international federations to be sensitive to Ukrainian–Russian competitions after Ukrainian fencer's disqualification

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 07:55
OLHA KHARLAN AT THE WORLD FENCING CHAMPIONSHIP. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Following the disqualification of Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan from the World Fencing Championships, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and called on international federations to be sensitive to competitions between Ukrainian and Russian neutral athletes.

Source: AFP citing IOC’s statement

Quote: "We encourage international federations to handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity. 

We continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes."

Background:

  • On 26 July, Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports stopped boycotting international competitions with Russians and Belarusians participating in a neutral status and allowed Ukrainian athletes to compete in such championships.
  • Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan after showing "lack of respect" for her Russian opponent. At the start of the tournament, Kharlan defeated the Russian athlete Anna Smirnova and refused to shake hands after their duel. 
  • Vadym Gutzeit, Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of Ukraine's National Olympic Committee, reported the provocation by the Russian, who was performing under a neutral flag. Nataliia Konrad, Chief Coach of the Ukrainian National Fencing Team, stated that the FIE changed the rules for greeting athletes without warning on 26 July, just before the competition in Milan.
  • Elina Svitolina, a famous Ukrainian tennis player, supported the decision of her fellow athlete, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, not to shake hands with her Russian opponent after their duel.
  • Kharlan said it was impossible to force peace, and sporting rules had to change to match the reality.

