All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO to open logistics centre in Rzeszów, Poland to repair Ukrainian equipment – The Globe and Mail

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 19:28
NATO to open logistics centre in Rzeszów, Poland to repair Ukrainian equipment – The Globe and Mail

NATO is planning to build a repair and logistics centre in the city of Rzeszów, Poland, which has become an important transport hub for aid to Ukraine due to its strategic location.

Source: Canadian news agency The Globe and Mail, citing Canadian and Polish officials; European Pravda

Details: The reports of the construction of a NATO facility in Rzeszow emerged last month when the city's mayor, Konrad Fiołek, told local media in an interview that the Alliance would create a base where "American, British and Canadian troops will be permanently stationed".

Advertisement:

Officials from Ottawa and Warsaw told The Globe and Mail on condition of anonymity that the facility is not a base but rather a logistics and equipment repair centre.

Quote: "We are going to establish a maintenance facility in partnership with the U.S. and the U.K. No intent to have a large Canadian presence," the Canadian official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the primary purpose of the centre would be to repair Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Details: The NATO press service in Brussels responded to the news agency’s request, saying: "We are significantly strengthening deterrence and defence for all Allies, enhancing our resilience against Russian coercion, and supporting our partners to counter malign interference and aggression".

Located about 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszów has grown in importance since Russia's full-scale invasion. There are 1,700 US troops stationed near the local airport, and the facility has become a logistical hub for supplying Ukraine with Western equipment.

Background:

  • Last year, the city also launched a hub for the evacuation of Ukrainians being taken to other European countries for treatment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: