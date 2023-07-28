NATO to open logistics centre in Rzeszów, Poland to repair Ukrainian equipment – The Globe and Mail

NATO is planning to build a repair and logistics centre in the city of Rzeszów, Poland, which has become an important transport hub for aid to Ukraine due to its strategic location.

Source: Canadian news agency The Globe and Mail, citing Canadian and Polish officials; European Pravda

Details: The reports of the construction of a NATO facility in Rzeszow emerged last month when the city's mayor, Konrad Fiołek, told local media in an interview that the Alliance would create a base where "American, British and Canadian troops will be permanently stationed".

Officials from Ottawa and Warsaw told The Globe and Mail on condition of anonymity that the facility is not a base but rather a logistics and equipment repair centre.

Quote: "We are going to establish a maintenance facility in partnership with the U.S. and the U.K. No intent to have a large Canadian presence," the Canadian official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the primary purpose of the centre would be to repair Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Details: The NATO press service in Brussels responded to the news agency’s request, saying: "We are significantly strengthening deterrence and defence for all Allies, enhancing our resilience against Russian coercion, and supporting our partners to counter malign interference and aggression".

Located about 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszów has grown in importance since Russia's full-scale invasion. There are 1,700 US troops stationed near the local airport, and the facility has become a logistical hub for supplying Ukraine with Western equipment.

Background:

Last year, the city also launched a hub for the evacuation of Ukrainians being taken to other European countries for treatment.

