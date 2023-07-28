Another country joins Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

Qatar will work with Ukraine to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Friday, 28 July

Details: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was reportedly in Kyiv on Friday. He had "very fruitful" talks with the Ukrainian president.

Quote: "Most importantly, Qatar will be with us in implementing the Peace Formula, [siding with] joint global efforts. We agreed on cooperation for the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia. We discussed the situation surrounding the Black Sea Grain Initiative...

Thanks to Qatar for the responsible position."

