Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian attack on the centre of the city of Dnipro on 28 July, and all emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote from Filatov: "High-precision f**gots fired Iskanders at the empty Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) building for the third time, and at the same time on a nearby residential building.

Fortunately, there were no residents in it, because it was only getting put for sale.

They completely destroyed everything around there. No one was killed."

Details: Lysak said that the Russians had previously attacked the city with two Iskander missiles. 

He added that the Geneva residential complex had not yet been in full use. There were mostly construction workers here and there.

The building has been inspected. The only thing left to do is to clean the area from the aftermath of the Russian attack. Utilities have already started working.

Lubinets said that the top floors of the 12-storey residential building were destroyed, which, fortunately, were not occupied by anyone, so a large number of casualties were avoided. 

Rescue workers have extinguished the fire in the administrative building of the SSU.

Filatov also complained about the citizens who were at the scene during the air-raid warning and immediately after the explosion: "We, as leaders, are obliged to be at the strike scene in the first minutes, but I don't know what hundreds of onlookers are doing there when the air-raid warning is still on."

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that five people had been injured as a result of the Russian strike on the multi-storey building in Dnipro.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 28 July, Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service in the city centre of Dnipro.
  • Ukrainska Pravda said the Russians damaged a new residential complex in the city centre, where many apartments were still unoccupied. Ukrainska Pravda sources also reported that the SSU building has been empty for a long time.

