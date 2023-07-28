Nine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
Nine people have been injured in a Russian strike on a multi-storey building in Dnipro.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "As of now, there are nine injured in the missile attack on Dnipro. Among them are two children – 14 and 17 years old. They suffered acubarotraumas [contusions – ed.]. Two 20-year-old girls have the same diagnosis.
Five more have lacerations. These are men aged 18 to 53, and a 77-year-old woman.
The doctors say that all of them are [in] satisfactory [condition]. They will be treated at home."
Details: Earlier, Klymenko said that the injured included four men aged 18 to 53 and a 77-year-old woman. They were provided with medical care without hospitalisation.
Background: On the evening of 28 July, Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service in the city centre of Dnipro.
Ukrainska Pravda said the Russians damaged a new residential complex in the city centre, where many apartments were still unoccupied. Ukrainska Pravda sources also reported that the SSU building has been empty for a long time.
