Nine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro

Yevhen Kizilov, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 23:37
Nine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
PHOTO FROM THE SCENE. SOURCE: OFFICE OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONER

Nine people have been injured in a Russian strike on a multi-storey building in Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "As of now, there are nine injured in the missile attack on Dnipro. Among them are two children – 14 and 17 years old. They suffered acubarotraumas [contusions – ed.]. Two 20-year-old girls have the same diagnosis.

Five more have lacerations. These are men aged 18 to 53, and a 77-year-old woman.

The doctors say that all of them are [in] satisfactory [condition]. They will be treated at home."

Details: Earlier, Klymenko said that the injured included four men aged 18 to 53 and a 77-year-old woman. They were provided with medical care without hospitalisation.

Background: On the evening of 28 July, Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service in the city centre of Dnipro.

Ukrainska Pravda said the Russians damaged a new residential complex in the city centre, where many apartments were still unoccupied. Ukrainska Pravda sources also reported that the SSU building has been empty for a long time.

