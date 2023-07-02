UK Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled its main air show

Security concerns and reputational damage have led to the decision to cancel the MAKS international aerospace show in Russia.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia has cancelled MAKS, its main international aerospace show, in 2023. Usually held near Moscow, MAKS showcases Russia's civil and military aerospace industries and has become key to attracting export customers.

The show was likely cancelled primarily due to genuine security concerns following recent drone attacks in Russia, UK Defence Intelligence stated.

Advertisement:

The organisers were also likely aware of the potential reputational damage of having fewer international delegations.

The war has been an extremely complex challenge for the Russian aerospace community, the UK MoD has pointed out. The industry has been struggling with international sanctions, and highly skilled professionals have been pushed to serve as infantry in Roscosmos' own combat unit (Roscosmos is a state corporation of Russia responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes, and aerospace research – ed.).

Background: Last year, the European Space Agency completely ceased cooperation with Russia in Mars exploration.

The European Space Agency also terminated cooperation with Russia on lunar projects.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!