All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Marines shoot down Russian helicopter with Javelin anti-tank missile system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 11:51
Marines shoot down Russian helicopter with Javelin anti-tank missile system
STOCK PHOTO

Ukrainian marines shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 July from a Javelin portable anti-tank missile system on the Berdiansk front.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 

Quote: "The 309th Russian helicopter was shot down by the marines of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that an anti-tank brigade of the Ukrainian Marines shot down the Alligator Ka-52 helicopter using a Javelin system on the Berdiansk front.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that this happened on Sunday, 2 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: