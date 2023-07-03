All Sections
Marines shoot down Russian helicopter with Javelin anti-tank missile system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 11:51
Marines shoot down Russian helicopter with Javelin anti-tank missile system
STOCK PHOTO

Ukrainian marines shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 July from a Javelin portable anti-tank missile system on the Berdiansk front.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 

Quote: "The 309th Russian helicopter was shot down by the marines of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi."

Details: It is noted that an anti-tank brigade of the Ukrainian Marines shot down the Alligator Ka-52 helicopter using a Javelin system on the Berdiansk front.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that this happened on Sunday, 2 July.

