All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Four Shahed drones strike Sumy, killing one person and wounding 16

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 15:05
Four Shahed drones strike Sumy, killing one person and wounding 16

On 3 July, the Russians hit the city of Sumy with four Iranian-made loitering munitions (Shahed-136 kamikaze drones). The latest reports say that 16 people have been injured and one killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As of 10:49, four strikes by Shahed-136 UAVs have been recorded in the centre of Sumy, Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:
 
All photos: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged in the strikes.

As of 13:00, 16 people were injured and one person was killed. The injured were provided with assistance."

 
 

Details: Work is underway to evacuate people and deal with the aftermath of the fire.

The people affected have been provided with temporary accommodation. The issue of accommodation for them is being resolved, local authorities say.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: