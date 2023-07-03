All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Four Shahed drones strike Sumy, killing one person and wounding 16

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 15:05
Four Shahed drones strike Sumy, killing one person and wounding 16

On 3 July, the Russians hit the city of Sumy with four Iranian-made loitering munitions (Shahed-136 kamikaze drones). The latest reports say that 16 people have been injured and one killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As of 10:49, four strikes by Shahed-136 UAVs have been recorded in the centre of Sumy, Sumy Oblast.

 
All photos: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged in the strikes.

Advertisement:

As of 13:00, 16 people were injured and one person was killed. The injured were provided with assistance."

 
 

Details: Work is underway to evacuate people and deal with the aftermath of the fire.

The people affected have been provided with temporary accommodation. The issue of accommodation for them is being resolved, local authorities say.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: