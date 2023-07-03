Four Shahed drones strike Sumy, killing one person and wounding 16

On 3 July, the Russians hit the city of Sumy with four Iranian-made loitering munitions (Shahed-136 kamikaze drones). The latest reports say that 16 people have been injured and one killed.

Quote: "As of 10:49, four strikes by Shahed-136 UAVs have been recorded in the centre of Sumy, Sumy Oblast.

An administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged in the strikes.

As of 13:00, 16 people were injured and one person was killed. The injured were provided with assistance."

Details: Work is underway to evacuate people and deal with the aftermath of the fire.

The people affected have been provided with temporary accommodation. The issue of accommodation for them is being resolved, local authorities say.

