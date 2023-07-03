Ukraine's Commander of Ground Forces visits combat area: Fire on Bakhmut front never lets up

Active hostilities continue on the Bakhmut front, and there is a threat of an offensive towards the city of Chasiv Yar. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has personally visited the area of ​​hostilities to study the situation on the ground.

Source: Syrskyi, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Bakhmut front has become an arena of active hostilities again. It’s pretty hot there right now. Both sides are trying to seize the initiative in order to turn the situation in their favour. The enemy is desperately clinging to positions and strongholds that were formerly occupied by Wagner Group fighters.

Events unfold and change very rapidly, with some positions changing hands twice a day.

Advertisement:

I went to the area of ​​hostilities again to study the situation in detail, carry out some assigned combat tasks and increase the effectiveness of offensive operations. This work is not done in the silence of offices, but requires direct communication with all categories of servicemen."

Details: Syrskyi said that there is never silence in Bakhmut: Russia makes extensive use of mortars, heavy machine guns, anti-tank missiles and snipers in the city to fire on Ukrainian positions, "trying to hit everything that moves", and adjusts artillery fire from high-rise buildings.

The Russians’ prime target is military equipment.

They are also attempting to deploy units to the most threatening fronts to conduct counterattacks in an attempt to destabilise the situation, cause losses to Ukraine and disrupt the logistics of the defence forces.

There is still a threat of Russian offensive operations from Bakhmut in the Chasiv Yar area, Syrskyi said.

Quote: "The enemy is actively responding to all our actions and actively creating a deep echelon defence, which consists of three positions on some fronts. The occupying forces are doing everything they can to get us bogged down in their defences, but they are not succeeding because our actions are active and manoeuvrable.

Our defenders continue to advance on the southern flank of Bakhmut, with partial success, and are fighting hard on the northern flank.

In the city of Bakhmut itself, our troops are hitting enemy positions using all available assets and depriving the enemy of the opportunity to move within the city."

Background:

On 20 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, claimed that his army had taken full control of the destroyed city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and that his mercenaries would leave it by the end of the spring. Yet in fact, fighting for the city of Bakhmut was still ongoing: the Defence Forces of Ukraine were attempting to act on the flanks in order to encircle the occupiers.

At the end of May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended their advance on the flanks on the Bakhmut front, and there was a temporary lull in Bakhmut at the beginning of June.

On 29 June, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the defenders were advancing on the Bakhmut front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!