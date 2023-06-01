All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended advance on flanks, other tasks performed – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander on situation in Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 12:05
Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended advance on flanks, other tasks performed – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander on situation in Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have suspended their advance on the flanks on the Bakhmut front over the past few days.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the comments for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Over the past few days, the advance on the flanks was suspended, as other essential tasks were performed there. The command of our group is taking appropriate measures aimed at restoring the combat capability of our units and disrupting Russian intentions (namely, do not allow Ukrainian counter-offensive actions to happen, instead switching to the offensive themselves – ed.)

Details: In addition, Syrskyi said that Russia changed the format of the operation on the Bakhmut front; therefore, there is a temporary lull.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 31 May, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence also reported that the advance of Ukrainian troops on the flanks had stopped a few days ago; however, she said, the troops were not standing still, performing other military tasks aimed at increasing their combat potential.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: