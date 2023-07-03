All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President’s Office on Zelenskyy's attendance at NATO summit: Everything depends on the situation on the battlefield

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 16:59
President’s Office on Zelenskyy's attendance at NATO summit: Everything depends on the situation on the battlefield
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

The decision on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the NATO summit in Vilnius has not yet been made; everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

Source: presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Nykyforov: "We don’t usually comment in advance; we don’t make an announcement for security reasons. In general, everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield."

Details: Nykyforov noted that the decision has not yet been made.

Advertisement:

He advised journalists to "pay attention to the president's statements; he has already clearly described the circumstances" [under which he will go to the summit – ed.].

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week, on 11-12 July.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and Diplomatic Advisor to the Head of State, has previously made it clear that Zelenskyy will attend the North Atlantic Alliance’s summit in Vilnius only if Ukraine receives a clear prospect of NATO membership there.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

  • On 30 September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an application for Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO without a MAP.
  • While the Ukrainian side waits for approval from all members of the Alliance, it proposes to implement proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine in accordance with the Kyiv Security Compact.
  • According to the media, the UK, France, Germany and the US are apparently ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the form of constant support.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on the consent of all 30 allies.
  • The presidents of nine Central and Eastern European countries have officially supported Ukraine's membership of NATO. Among them are the leaders of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Canada has also announced its support for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance. The US believes that now is "a bad time" for Ukraine to join NATO.
  • Russia insists that the Euro-Atlantic course of the Ukrainian government was the cause of Russian aggression against Ukraine, even though it is the attack by the Russian Federation that is pushing Ukraine to move towards NATO more quickly.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: