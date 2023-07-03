All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces destroyed 22 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and 7 command posts last week – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 3 July 2023, 18:06
photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past week, the Ukrainian army struck 94 clusters of Russian forces and 19 ammunition storage points.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Facebook

Details: Last week, Ukraine’s defence forces were able to strike high-priority Russian military targets on average every 70 minutes. 

Over the course of the past seven days, they struck:

  • 94 clusters of Russian forces;
  • 22 anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 19 ammunition storage points;
  • 7 command posts.

Previously: Earlier on Monday, Maliar reported that Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, liberating 37 square kilometres over the past week.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: