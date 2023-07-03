All Sections
Defenders liberate 37 square kilometres in Ukraine’s east and south in one week

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 July 2023, 08:43
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, liberating 37 square kilometres over the past week.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Both offensive and defensive actions continue in the east. We are advancing on the Bakhmut front, while the enemy continues to attack on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors. The enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions, but is receiving a worthy repel. Heavy fighting is currently taking place there."

Details: Maliar added that last week, as a result of the improved operational situation and the levelling of the front line, the liberated area increased by nine square kilometres. 

At the same time, the number of Russian attacks in the east doubled over the week – the occupiers fired 11,753 times in 7 days (6,457 the week before).

In the south, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are advancing on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, in particular, in the areas of Novodarivka, Pryiutne, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Novosilka and Staromaiorske.

Maliar said that the defenders had succeeded on all fronts in the south, liberating 28.4 square kilometres over the past week.

In total, the area liberated in the south has now reached 158.4 square kilometres.

