All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defenders liberate 37 square kilometres in Ukraine’s east and south in one week

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 July 2023, 08:43
Defenders liberate 37 square kilometres in Ukraine’s east and south in one week
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, liberating 37 square kilometres over the past week.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Both offensive and defensive actions continue in the east. We are advancing on the Bakhmut front, while the enemy continues to attack on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors. The enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions, but is receiving a worthy repel. Heavy fighting is currently taking place there."

Advertisement:

Details: Maliar added that last week, as a result of the improved operational situation and the levelling of the front line, the liberated area increased by nine square kilometres. 

At the same time, the number of Russian attacks in the east doubled over the week – the occupiers fired 11,753 times in 7 days (6,457 the week before).

In the south, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are advancing on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, in particular, in the areas of Novodarivka, Pryiutne, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Novosilka and Staromaiorske.

Maliar said that the defenders had succeeded on all fronts in the south, liberating 28.4 square kilometres over the past week.

In total, the area liberated in the south has now reached 158.4 square kilometres.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: