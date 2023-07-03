All Sections
Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 3 July 2023, 18:53
Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

As of 18:00 Kyiv time, 2 civilians were killed and 19 sustained injuries in a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were killed and 19 injured as a result of a Shahed drone attack on the city of Sumy.

Four of the victims of the attack have been hospitalised: two are in an intensive care unit and two are in a moderate condition."

Background: It was earlier reported that 1 civilian was killed and 16 were injured after 4 Russian drone strikes on the city of Sumy on 3 July.

Advertisement: