Russian forces are on the offensive near Bakhmut and Marinka, 30 combat engagements occurred today – General Staff report

Russian occupation forces are on the offensive on the Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 July

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and five field artillery units.

Russian forces launched a missile and drone strike on Ukraine; to this end, they deployed 3 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles and 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones, attacking civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force and anti-aircraft personnel and assets from other units of Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 14 Shahed attack drones.

Russian forces also conducted 44 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in more than 50 further attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; a total of over 30 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces on these fronts over the course of the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts. Units of Belarusian forces are carrying out operations in areas near the Ukrainian border. Units of the Russian Armed Forces that had completed training in Belarus are now being transferred and will take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

Russia continues to maintain its forces on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian aircraft struck the city of Sumy and areas in the vicinity of Katerynivka in Sumy Oblast. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 10 civilian settlements, including Bachivsk, Khodyne, Katerynivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

More than 10 civilian settlements came under fire on the Lyman front, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Berestove and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance to the southeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and to the west of Bakhmut. More than 10 civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces also shelled over 10 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

Despite Russian airstrikes and shelling on the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all 14 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast), among other civilian settlements.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces, and shelled over 30 civilian settlements, including Huliaipilske, Bilohiria and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Marhanets and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

