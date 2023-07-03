Russia attacks Kherson Oblast: shell lands near church, injures a couple

On 3 July, the Russian invaders attacked the village of Kindiika, Kherson Oblast, with a shell hitting near a church, injuring two people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army shelled the village of Kindiika – a married couple was injured. One of the enemy shells landed near the local church."

Details: He specified that a 59-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the shelling. Both were hospitalised, and doctors are providing them with necessary treatment.

