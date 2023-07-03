All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 20:17

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed outrage at the state of the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili [now Ukrainian citizen – ed.] who is currently imprisoned in Georgia. Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine and ask him to leave Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy wrote that "Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili at the hands of the Georgian authorities" and stressed that Kyiv has repeatedly called on the Georgian government to allow Saakashvili to come back to Ukraine, and that Ukraine’s partners have offered other options.

Quote: "Today, I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, to express our strong protest and to ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital.

Once again, I call on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I urge our partners to address this situation and not ignore it and save this man. No government in Europe has the right to execute people, life is a basic European value."

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Details: In summoning the Georgian Ambassador, Kyiv has chosen an unconventional practice as far as international relations go. Normally, the government of a state can recall its own ambassador to another state for consultations, but cannot recall another state’s ambassador.

Instead, Kyiv could expel the ambassador of another state as a demarche, for example, by declaring them persona non grata or revoking their accreditation. However, Zelenskyy decided not to use this harsh step and instead proposed a procedure that has no official name or rules.

Previously: On 3 July, former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, currently imprisoned, participated in a court hearing for the first time since February, appearing emaciated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: