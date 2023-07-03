Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces

Russia has deployed over 180,000 troops to the Lyman-Kupiansk and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the national 24/7 newscast; Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Cherevatyi: "A rather powerful group of forces has been deployed [on the Lyman-Kupiansk front]: over 120 enemy units.

This includes air assault and mechanised units, units of the Bars combat army reserve, territorial forces, and new Storm Z assault companies that recruited people with criminal records. [...]

More than 180,000 [Russian troops have been deployed] across the area of responsibility [of the Skhid (East) Group of Forces]... The Lyman-Kupiansk front is longer, which is why the enemy is concentrating their forces there. Meanwhile, there are around 50,000 [Russian] troops on the Bakhmut front."

Details: Meanwhile, Maliar reported on Monday, 3 July, that a "fight for seizing the initiative" was underway on the Bakhmut front.

