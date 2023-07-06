All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US may approve transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine this week

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 07:48
US may approve transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine this week
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The United States may make a decision this week to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported to CBS News by unnamed American officials, writes European Pravda

Details: According to CBS News, the US administration is already studying the possibility of approving Ukraine's long-standing request for the supply of cluster munitions, in order to help meet the high demand of their Armed Forces for ammunition during a counterattack.

As one of the officials pointed out, cluster munitions eject bombs that can cover five times more territory than conventional munitions.

Advertisement:

The Convention on Cluster Munitions took effect in 2010 and bans the use, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions in the 123 states that are parties or signatories. The U.S, Russia and Ukraine have not signed the treaty.

CBS emphasises that both Russian and Ukrainian fighters have reportedly already been using cluster munitions on the battlefield.

Earlier, media reported that the United States is considering providing Ukraine with cluster munitions and may announce this decision in early July.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

In addition, media reports also suggest that the United States has also come close to making a decision to provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range tactical missile systems.

Last week, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the decision to provide such weapons had not yet been made.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: