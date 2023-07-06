All Sections
US may approve transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine this week

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 07:48
US may approve transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine this week
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The United States may make a decision this week to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported to CBS News by unnamed American officials, writes European Pravda

Details: According to CBS News, the US administration is already studying the possibility of approving Ukraine's long-standing request for the supply of cluster munitions, in order to help meet the high demand of their Armed Forces for ammunition during a counterattack.

As one of the officials pointed out, cluster munitions eject bombs that can cover five times more territory than conventional munitions.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions took effect in 2010 and bans the use, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions in the 123 states that are parties or signatories. The U.S, Russia and Ukraine have not signed the treaty.

CBS emphasises that both Russian and Ukrainian fighters have reportedly already been using cluster munitions on the battlefield.

Earlier, media reported that the United States is considering providing Ukraine with cluster munitions and may announce this decision in early July.

In addition, media reports also suggest that the United States has also come close to making a decision to provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range tactical missile systems.

Last week, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the decision to provide such weapons had not yet been made.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: