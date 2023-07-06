Ukraine's forces kill another 600 Russian soldiers, destroying 6 tanks and 22 artillery systems

The Ukrainian forces have killed another 600 Russian personnel and destroyed 6 tanks, 22 artillery systems and other equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 6 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 232,300 (+600) military personnel;

4,068 (+6) tanks;

7,932 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

4,310 (+22) artillery systems;

657 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

404 (+9) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

309 (+0) helicopters;

3,635 (+21 tactical UAVs;

1,264 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,888 (+23) vehicles and tankers;

605 (+7) special vehicles.

