Ukraine's forces kill another 600 Russian soldiers, destroying 6 tanks and 22 artillery systems
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 07:54
The Ukrainian forces have killed another 600 Russian personnel and destroyed 6 tanks, 22 artillery systems and other equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 6 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 232,300 (+600) military personnel;
- 4,068 (+6) tanks;
- 7,932 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,310 (+22) artillery systems;
- 657 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 404 (+9) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 309 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,635 (+21 tactical UAVs;
- 1,264 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,888 (+23) vehicles and tankers;
- 605 (+7) special vehicles.
