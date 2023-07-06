All Sections
Polish Foreign Minister promises "adequate" response to possible Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 09:45

Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister, said that in the event of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Warsaw's response will be "adequate".

Source: European Pravda; Rau, in an interview with BBC Newsnight, cited by Rzeczpospolita

"To use this kind of weapon or to turn to this kind of blackmail will create a completely new situation on the ground in Ukraine," Rau said. 

The minister added that such a strike will affect a significant part of NATO territory.

"So, this will require an adequate reaction. And you don't expect me to tell you what it’s going to be," he stressed. 

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the Russians might soon begin preparing for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, having placed explosive-like objects on the roofs of two power units.

Russian propagandists have already stated that Ukraine is allegedly going to "attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with high-precision weapons and kamikaze drones" on the night of 5 July.

Rob Bauer, the head of the NATO Military Committee, said that in the event of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, its consequences would affect the whole world.

