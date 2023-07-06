All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish Foreign Minister promises "adequate" response to possible Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 09:45

Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister, said that in the event of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Warsaw's response will be "adequate".

Source: European Pravda; Rau, in an interview with BBC Newsnight, cited by Rzeczpospolita

"To use this kind of weapon or to turn to this kind of blackmail will create a completely new situation on the ground in Ukraine," Rau said. 

Advertisement:

The minister added that such a strike will affect a significant part of NATO territory.

"So, this will require an adequate reaction. And you don't expect me to tell you what it’s going to be," he stressed. 

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the Russians might soon begin preparing for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, having placed explosive-like objects on the roofs of two power units.

Russian propagandists have already stated that Ukraine is allegedly going to "attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with high-precision weapons and kamikaze drones" on the night of 5 July.

Rob Bauer, the head of the NATO Military Committee, said that in the event of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, its consequences would affect the whole world.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: