Heavy fighting in area of Klishchiivka, details to follow

Heavy fighting continues near Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is heavy fighting there (in the area of Klishchiivka – ed.), we cannot disclose any details yet. But judging by the way the enemy's publics are stirring up panic, I think that the name Klishchiivka will be very symbolic for them (the Russian occupiers)."

Details: He stressed that details will be announced in due course.

Background:

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has stated that the Ukrainian troops have advanced in the area of the settlement of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

