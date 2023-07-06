All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Heavy fighting in area of Klishchiivka, details to follow

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 11:04
Heavy fighting in area of Klishchiivka, details to follow
KLYSHCHIIVKA, SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATE MAP

Heavy fighting continues near Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "There is heavy fighting there (in the area of Klishchiivka – ed.), we cannot disclose any details yet. But judging by the way the enemy's publics are stirring up panic, I think that the name Klishchiivka will be very symbolic for them (the Russian occupiers)."

Details: He stressed that details will be announced in due course.

Advertisement:

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Conflagration in occupied Makiivka – oil depot ablaze
Explosions occur at railway station in occupied Yasynuvata
Coal industry of occupied Donetsk Oblast under threat of existence
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: