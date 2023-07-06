Russians target train station in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 13:34
A railway station has been completely destroyed in the shelling of the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Press Service of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "On 6 July, at about 11:00, the Russian military fired at the Odnorobovka station of the Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, it was artillery shelling."
Details: The Prosecutor's Office added that the station was completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire.
