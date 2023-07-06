Russians target train station in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery

Missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast on 6 July, photo by the Prosecutor's Office

A railway station has been completely destroyed in the shelling of the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Press Service of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 6 July, at about 11:00, the Russian military fired at the Odnorobovka station of the Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, it was artillery shelling."

Details: The Prosecutor's Office added that the station was completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire.

