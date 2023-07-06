Russia strikes residential building and shop in Kherson wounding people
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 16:31
At least three people have been injured in the Russian attack on Kherson on 6 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy hit a residential building [in Kherson – ed.]. A 41-year-old woman sustained light injuries, and a 64-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition."
Details: A grocery store also came under Russian fire. A 39-year-old shop assistant was diagnosed with concussion, her condition is stable.
