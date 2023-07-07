Ukrainian soldiers hold line on Kupiansk front – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to hold the defence on the Kupiansk front (Kharkiv Oblast), and they also advanced and secured positions on three fronts during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 July

Details: According to confirmed information, the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on Ukraine during the past 24 hours, using 11 Kalibr cruise missiles. Anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force fighter jets destroyed seven missiles, but three Kalibr missiles hit Lviv and one more missile hit a private house in Cherkasy Oblast.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks on Lviv, seven civilians were killed, and more than 35 suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. More than 35 houses, over 250 apartments, 10 school dormitories, an orphanage, two higher education institutions and other civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

In addition, Russian forces conducted 57 airstrikes, including four attacks using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. All four kamikaze drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence system.

The Russians also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in 67 more attacks. In particular, the Russian army shelled peaceful settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; 30 combat engagements occurred on these fronts over the course of the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast. During the day, they carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular in the vicinity of Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Katerynivka, Zapsilia in Sumy Oblast and Cherneshchyna, Odnorobivka and Hoptivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence on the Kupiansk front. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, during the past day, Russian forces relied on air support while attempting to push Ukrainian defence forces out of their positions in the area west of Karmazynivka in Luhansk Oblast, without success. The invaders carried out airstrikes near Karmazynivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Ivanivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Berestove, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Berkhivka in Donetsk Oblast; they were under dense fire from Russian aircraft and artillery.

Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Ivanivske. At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south and north of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the reclaimed positions.

Over 20 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Novokalynove and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, they fired using artillery on more than 15 settlements, including Keramik, Zhelane, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, under Russian artillery fire, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks near the city of Marinka. Russian forces launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. They bombarded more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out an airstrike near Vuhledar and attacked more than 15 settlements, including Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. They carried out air attacks in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Zmiivka, Dachi and Komyshany in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces used artillery to attack more than 30 civilian settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Marhanets hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zolota Balka, Sadove, Antonivka, Pryozerne in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct an offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reinforcing their recently captured positions and engaging in counter-battery fire.

Over the course of the past day (6 July), Ukrainian aircraft struck eight clusters of Russian personnel and carried out one more strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment, one ammunition storage point, six artillery units and three electronic warfare systems.

