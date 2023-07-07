IAEA inspected several Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities but has not yet reached roof − Grossi
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have had the opportunity to inspect several facilities at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following Ukraine's claims that the Russians had mined the plant.
Source: Radio Liberty with reference to a statement by the agency's head Raphael Grossi at a press conference in Tokyo on 7 July
Quote from Grossi: "We are making progress. From Tuesday to today, we have been able to get more access. Not yet to the rooftops, but we have filed the request to the authorities (occupation authorities – ed.) to go there."
Details: He believes that the IAEA experts will receive such permission.
Grossi also said that they have already inspected several other facilities, including cooling ponds and other locations.
"As seen from my updates, we have not seen any indication of explosives or mines in these places," the IAEA chairman said.
Background:
- Earlier, the Armed Forces warned that the Russians might soon begin preparing for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NNP) because explosive-like objects had been placed on the roofs of 2 power units.
- IAEA experts stated that no indication of the mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been found during recent inspections, but at the same time, gave a warning "not to relax".
- The appearance of new objects on the roof of the fourth power unit of Zaporizhzhia NPP was recorded by the satellite images service Planet Labs.
- On 6 July, Russian media reported that Sergey Kirienko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, had arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russian troops.
