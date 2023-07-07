All Sections
IAEA inspected several Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities but has not yet reached roof − Grossi

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 July 2023, 10:38
IAEA inspected several Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities but has not yet reached roof − Grossi
Raphael Grossi. Photo from Twitter

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have had the opportunity to inspect several facilities at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following Ukraine's claims that the Russians had mined the plant.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to a statement by the agency's head Raphael Grossi at a press conference in Tokyo on 7 July

Quote from Grossi: "We are making progress. From Tuesday to today, we have been able to get more access. Not yet to the rooftops, but we have filed the request to the authorities (occupation authorities – ed.) to go there."

Details: He believes that the IAEA experts will receive such permission.

Grossi also said that they have already inspected several other facilities, including cooling ponds and other locations.

"As seen from my updates, we have not seen any indication of explosives or mines in these places," the IAEA chairman said.

Background:

