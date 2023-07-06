All Sections
Satellite records new objects on roof of ZNPP's power unit 4

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 July 2023, 08:40
Satellite records new objects on roof of ZNPP's power unit 4

Planet Labs, using its satellite images, has recorded the appearance of new objects on the roof of the Power Unit No.4 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) on Telegram

Quote: "Satellite images of the ZNPP show the appearance of new objects on the fourth power unit’s roof, which was reported to be mined by the General Staff."

Details: Radio Svoboda reported that the photos were taken on 5 July.

The resolution of the picture does not allow viewers to understand what exactly has appeared on the roof.

At the same time, Radio Svoboda examined satellite photos from the fourth power unit of the ZNPP over the past year and a half and wrote that similar objects were not visible on any image during this time.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers had also mined the roof of the third power unit.

 

Background:

