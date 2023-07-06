Satellite records new objects on roof of ZNPP's power unit 4

Planet Labs, using its satellite images, has recorded the appearance of new objects on the roof of the Power Unit No.4 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Quote: "Satellite images of the ZNPP show the appearance of new objects on the fourth power unit’s roof, which was reported to be mined by the General Staff."

Details: Radio Svoboda reported that the photos were taken on 5 July.

The resolution of the picture does not allow viewers to understand what exactly has appeared on the roof.

At the same time, Radio Svoboda examined satellite photos from the fourth power unit of the ZNPP over the past year and a half and wrote that similar objects were not visible on any image during this time.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers had also mined the roof of the third power unit.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned fellow citizens that the Russians may soon start preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and that it had placed explosive-like objects on the roofs of two power units.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts stated that they have found no signs of mining at the ZNPP during recent inspections. However, they still call on civilians to "stay alert".

