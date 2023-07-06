All Sections
Putin's representative visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 July 2023, 17:53
Sergey Kirienko, the first deputy head of the administration of the president of the aggressor country, arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) occupied by Russian troops. 

Source: Telegram channel of the occupiers ZNPP. Officially, propagandists of RIA Novosti 

Details: Together with Kirienko, Yevgenii Balitskyi, Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhia Oblast, also visited the station.

Details: The occupiers claim that Kirienko seems to have made sure that "the station is working normally, there are no violations of safety limits".

Background:

  • On 20 June, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there was a threat of an explosion or an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the occupiers had additionally mined the cooler.
  • On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.
  • On 25 June, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence, stated that the plan to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by Russians has been fully developed and approved, and the threat has never been as great as it is now.
  • Budanov said on 6 July that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is "slowly decreasing".

