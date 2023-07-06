All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's representative visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 July 2023, 17:53
Putin's representative visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Sergey Kirienko, the first deputy head of the administration of the president of the aggressor country, arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) occupied by Russian troops. 

Source: Telegram channel of the occupiers ZNPP. Officially, propagandists of RIA Novosti 

Details: Together with Kirienko, Yevgenii Balitskyi, Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhia Oblast, also visited the station.

Advertisement:

Details: The occupiers claim that Kirienko seems to have made sure that "the station is working normally, there are no violations of safety limits".

Background:

  • On 20 June, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there was a threat of an explosion or an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the occupiers had additionally mined the cooler.
  • On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.
  • On 25 June, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence, stated that the plan to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by Russians has been fully developed and approved, and the threat has never been as great as it is now.
  • Budanov said on 6 July that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is "slowly decreasing".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: