All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


1376 people killed and 317 missing in Kyiv Oblast since beginning of Russian invasion

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 July 2023, 11:28
1376 people killed and 317 missing in Kyiv Oblast since beginning of Russian invasion
MEMORIAL TO THE PEOPLE KILLED IN BUCHA, PHOTO BY MAYOR OF BUCHA FEDORUK

The full-scale military aggression of Russia against Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast alone has resulted in 1376 civilian deaths, 317 people missing, and 190 taken to Russia.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Ukrainian National Police in Kyiv Oblast, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Niebytov: "In total, 1,376 people have been killed in [Kyiv] oblast during the war. That's the bodies we have found and examined. I would like to emphasise that these are exclusively civilians since we, the police, are only concerned with civilians."

Details: "190 bodies remain unidentified," he said, adding that the DNA samples have been placed in the relevant database. "There may be some who had no close relatives among these 190. And if there are no first-line relatives, we cannot compare DNA. Therefore, unfortunately, there are bodies and unidentified persons," said the police chief in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Niebytov also reported 317 missing persons. There is no information about any of them. "We hope they are also in captivity somewhere, but given the way the occupiers have killed and tortured our people, we understand that they will be considered missing until we find their bodies," he added.

He noted that many of the bodies were severely mutilated, and it was challenging not just to identify but even to find their remains.

"The bodies we found recently were buried in pits where enemy positions were located. Most of these places have been examined, but we understand that if the occupiers buried the bodies deeper or threw them into the water, we are unlikely to find them all in a short time," Niebytov said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Furthermore, based on the latest information, 461 Ukrainian citizens are on the territory of the Russian Federation. "190 of them are civilians from Kyiv Oblast, 271 are military personnel and representatives of other paramilitary formations of Ukraine," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: