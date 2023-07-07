More than 25,000 civilians from Ukraine being held captive by Russia

More than 25,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held captive by the Russian Federation.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner, at the Ukrainian Human Rights Forum Legion of Law, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "Currently, there are more than 25,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity alone. How long will it take for Ukraine to bring all of its citizens back? If an efficient mechanism is not launched, it will take years or even decades. Every day, Russia tortures our citizens. We are recording this."

Details: Lubinets had added that as of today, 2,576 Ukrainian citizens have come home, including 144 civilian hostages.

