Germany opposes supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Germany is against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Source: Annalena Baerbock spoke to journalists on Friday at a climate conference in Vienna, reported by European Pravda, referring to Reuters

Details: Baerbock has noted that Germany, as one of the 111 states parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, opposes their supply. The United States, which intends to make the delivery, is not a party to the Convention, nor are Ukraine and Russia.

When asked to comment on the expected delivery of these munitions to Ukraine, Baerbock said: "I have followed the media reports. For us, as a state party, the Oslo agreement applies".

Baerbock was referring to the agreement opened for signature in Oslo in 2008, which bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions.

Background: According to media reports citing US officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

The White House also stated that the issue of cluster munitions is "actively being considered".

