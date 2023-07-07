All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy will attend NATO summit in Vilnius

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 15:27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the NATO Summit in Vilnius next week as part of the launch of a new format for Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "President Zelenskyy will join us for the inaugural meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council. This will be a platform for crisis consultation and decision-making, where we all sit as equals to address security concerns."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, the Alliance announced that the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new format for cooperation between Kyiv and the Alliance, would take place on 12 July, day two of the Vilnius Summit.

At the Vilnius Summit, Ukraine seeks to obtain specific decisions concerning its accession to NATO.

President Zelenskyy had previously stated that he understood that Ukraine could not join NATO during the war, but saw no point in participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius unless Ukraine received specific signals as to when it could join the Alliance. 

Read more on the topic: Appeal of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: