Zelenskyy: Lack of decision on Sweden and Ukraine joining NATO threatens its unity

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 17:18

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned NATO that the Alliance could split over the absence of a decision concerning NATO membership for Sweden and Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, in Bratislava, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent.

Commenting on Ukraine's expectations of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyy said that he is counting on a demonstration of the Alliance’s unity, since, as he said, "NATO’s strength is in its unity. This strength extends to the confidence of societies, to all of NATO's allies."

"And I think the fact that the issues of Sweden and Ukraine's invitation have yet to be resolved – I think, there is little unity in that, and this is a threat to the strength of the Alliance. So what we expect are positive results, or at least some steps that will bring us closer to those results. This is vital for the security of the whole world," he commented.

Zelenskyy added that NATO’s unity has an impact on the situation "with the aggressor – with the Russian Federation".

"Because Russia relies heavily on the world displaying any weakness and on disunity within the Alliance. We cannot let this happen," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: On 7 July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported that the leaders of the member states would adopt a package for Ukraine with three main elements at the NATO summit in Vilnius. He did not disclose the content of NATO’s upcoming decision on Ukraine's membership.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called on his US counterpart Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if Ukraine will only be able to join the Alliance after the war.

Read more: Appeal of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit

