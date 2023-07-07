All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pro-Russian politician in Bulgaria dresses up as a priest and "curses" Zelenskyy's motorcade

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 18:36

A member of a Bulgarian pro-Russian political party, Mir, organised a protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Bulgaria on 6 July. Atanas Stefanov dressed up as a priest and "cursed" Zelenskyy’s motorcade.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bulgarian portal Blitz

Zelenskyy’s motorcade was suddenly attacked in the centre of the Bulgarian capital Sofia. A video posted on social media shows the "priest" holding a crucifix and throwing himself at the vehicles despite the presence of police.

Advertisement:

The "priest" can be heard screaming "Anathema, Zelenskyy, fascist Ukraine, Western Satanists!" as he brandishes a crucifix in front of the motorcade vehicles.

The "priest" was immediately detained and dragged away from the road by police officers.

He turned out to be Atanas Stefanov, a pro-Russian activist, politician, and self-styled head of a public association known as the Friends of Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Blitz recalls that Stefanov attacked Kiril Petkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria and member of pro-European party We Continue the Change, and other pro-European politicians in June this year.

Moreover, in the spring of this year, Stefanov tore down a Ukrainian flag from Sofia City Hall.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Bulgaria for a visit on 6 July. He signed a joint declaration together with the Bulgarian Prime Minister which became the 22nd document supporting Ukraine's membership of NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: