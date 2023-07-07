All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pro-Russian politician in Bulgaria dresses up as a priest and "curses" Zelenskyy's motorcade

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 18:36

A member of a Bulgarian pro-Russian political party, Mir, organised a protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Bulgaria on 6 July. Atanas Stefanov dressed up as a priest and "cursed" Zelenskyy’s motorcade.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bulgarian portal Blitz

Zelenskyy’s motorcade was suddenly attacked in the centre of the Bulgarian capital Sofia. A video posted on social media shows the "priest" holding a crucifix and throwing himself at the vehicles despite the presence of police.

Advertisement:

The "priest" can be heard screaming "Anathema, Zelenskyy, fascist Ukraine, Western Satanists!" as he brandishes a crucifix in front of the motorcade vehicles.

The "priest" was immediately detained and dragged away from the road by police officers.

He turned out to be Atanas Stefanov, a pro-Russian activist, politician, and self-styled head of a public association known as the Friends of Russia.

Blitz recalls that Stefanov attacked Kiril Petkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria and member of pro-European party We Continue the Change, and other pro-European politicians in June this year.

Moreover, in the spring of this year, Stefanov tore down a Ukrainian flag from Sofia City Hall.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Bulgaria for a visit on 6 July. He signed a joint declaration together with the Bulgarian Prime Minister which became the 22nd document supporting Ukraine's membership of NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: