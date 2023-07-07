Armed Forces of Ukraine advance and gain ground on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report

Almost 20 combat clashes with the occupiers took place during the day; Ukrainian defenders continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, and reinforce their positions at the reached frontiers.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinska fronts, heavy battles are ongoing. About 20 armed clashes took place during the day...

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, gain ground at the reached frontiers, inflict artillery fire on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery measures."

Details: At night, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with Iranian drones. The defenders managed to destroy 12 out of 18 UAVs.

In addition, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the Zaporizhzhia infrastructure facilities. They also carried out 42 airstrikes and about 30 missile strikes with multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russians maintain a military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. During the day, they carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Vilshana of Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery bombardments of more than 15 settlements in Chernihiv and Kharkiv Oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces tried to advance in the settlements of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled all their attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the occupiers conducted assaults and tried to dislodge the defenders from the occupied territories in the northwest of the settlement of Berestove, Luhansk Oblast, without success.

They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts were damaged by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the settlements of Bohdanivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, and Pivnichne. More than 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were damaged by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas in and around Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast.

At the same time, they shelled more than 15 settlements.

On the Marinka front, under Russian artillery fire, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks in the area in and around ​​the city of Marinka.

The occupiers launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in and around Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast.

They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka and shelled more than 15 settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. They shelled more than 20 settlements.

During the day, the aviation of the defence forces of Ukraine struck six Russian personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft missile complexes and one Russian control point. The defenders also destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a control post, seven artillery systems in firing positions and a radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

