German intelligence wiretapped Prigozhin and Lukashenko during mutiny in Russia

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:14

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) was able to gain access to conversations between the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, during the mutiny in the Russian Federation at the end of June.

Source: This is stated in a joint investigation by German broadcasters WDR and NDR, reports European Pravda. 

Details: According to the mass media, German intelligence listened in on the telephone conversations between the leader of the Wagner Group and Lukashenko when they were discussing the conditions for ending the mutiny in Russia. Thus, the BND allegedly learned directly about Lukashenko's role as an intermediary between Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

WDR and NDR note that German intelligence had vague evidence of a possible mutiny in Russia a week before the events themselves and tried to confirm the information with partners, but without success – and therefore did not inform Chancellor Olaf Scholz about it. 

Quote: "Reportedly, the first warning from the BND about the events was sent to the German government on Friday evening – the day before Wagner's mercenaries occupied Russian military facilities and the Russian city of Rostov," the investigation says. 

Last week, information emerged that Germany's Federal Intelligence Service had launched an internal review into its failure to predict a coup attempt in Russia and that its chief, Bruno Kahl, was reportedly facing resignation.

Current information, however, refutes such assumptions.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the failed mutiny in Russia weakened President Vladimir Putin, but its consequences for the Russian invasion of Ukraine remain unclear.

