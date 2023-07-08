Zelenskyy thanks Biden for new military aid package

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s President, has thanked the US for providing Ukraine with a new defence aid package.

Quote: "A timely, broad and much-needed defence aid package from the United States. We are grateful to the American people and President Joseph Biden for decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy, and democracy to victory over dictatorship."

Вчасний, масштабний та дуже потрібний пакет оборонної допомоги від США. Вдячні американському народові та Президенту Джозефу Байдену @POTUS за рішучі кроки, які наближають Україну до перемоги над ворогом, а демократію – до перемоги над диктатурою. Розширення оборонних… Advertisement: — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 7, 2023

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the expansion of Ukraine's defence capabilities "will provide new tools for the liberation of our land and bringing peace closer."

The Pentagon revealed details of a new US$800 million package of military aid to Ukraine.

The new military aid package includes so-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), or cluster munitions.

