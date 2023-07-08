All Sections
Biden on providing Ukraine with cluster munitions: they need them

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 03:41
Biden on providing Ukraine with cluster munitions: they need them
JOE BIDEN. PHOTO FROM GETTY IMAGES

US President Joe Biden has said that the decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions was "difficult", but he made it because Kyiv needs ammunition for a counteroffensive against Russia.

Source: Biden in an interview with CNN

Quote: "It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.

This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians"

Details: Biden noted that the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine will continue temporarily until the US increases production of 155 mm shells.

"But the main thing is they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now – keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas – or they don’t. And I think they needed them," said the US president.

Biden added that the United States and Ukraine have not signed a pledge not to use cluster munitions, unlike more than 100 countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with a new defence aid package.

