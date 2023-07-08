Authorities in Russia's Belgorod Oblast claim Shebekino came under fire
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 05:22
Viacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that the town of Shebekino was attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers on the night of 8 July.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote: "One of the projectiles hit the territory of the central market, which then caught fire, and a vegetable depot and one car were also burning."
Details: Preliminary reports indicate no victims in the alleged attack.
