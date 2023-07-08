Authorities in Russia's Belgorod Oblast claim Shebekino came under fire

Viacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that the town of Shebekino was attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers on the night of 8 July.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "One of the projectiles hit the territory of the central market, which then caught fire, and a vegetable depot and one car were also burning."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate no victims in the alleged attack.

