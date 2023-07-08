Over 600 Russian troops killed and 16 artillery systems destroyed in Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 630 Russian troops and destroyed 4 tanks and 16 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 8 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 233,440 (+630) military personnel;

4,074 (+4) tanks;

7,953 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

4,346 (+16) artillery systems;

661 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

410 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

309 (+0) helicopters;

3,666 (+14) tactical UAVs;

1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,914 (+16) vehicles and tankers;

619 (+7) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

