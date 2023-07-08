Over 600 Russian troops killed and 16 artillery systems destroyed in Ukraine
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 08:20
Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 630 Russian troops and destroyed 4 tanks and 16 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 8 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 233,440 (+630) military personnel;
- 4,074 (+4) tanks;
- 7,953 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,346 (+16) artillery systems;
- 661 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 410 (+2) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 309 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,666 (+14) tactical UAVs;
- 1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,914 (+16) vehicles and tankers;
- 619 (+7) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
