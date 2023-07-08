UK intelligence describes critical situation of Russian Federation in Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces are continuing to carry out successful offensives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, while the Russian military is suffering from low morale and hardly has the reserves to hold the town.

It is noted that after a lull in June, over the past seven days, Bakhmut "has again become the site of some of the most intense fighting along the front," with Ukrainian troops making "steady gains" both north and south of the city.

"Russian defenders are highly likely suffering from low morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery," UK Defence Intelligence notes.

The review points out that Moscow apparently considers it "politically unacceptable" for Ukrainian forces to surrender Bakhmut, a city that has symbolic value as one of the few achievements of Russian forces in the last year of the war.

"However, there are highly likely few additional reserves [for Russia - ed.] to commit to the sector," the UK intelligence service states.

The town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast was the scene of one of the fiercest confrontations between Ukrainian and Russian forces until the Russian side announced in May this year that it had allegedly seized the town.

According to Ukrainian and Western officials, Russia lost a significant amount of manpower during the offensive on Bakhmut – at least 60,000 killed and wounded.

Previously: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces had conducted offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut, and the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian troops had regained control of previously lost positions in the Bakhmut area.

