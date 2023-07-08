All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force sends Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi original birthday greetings

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 13:09
Air Force sends Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi original birthday greetings

The Ukrainian Air Force signed an American JDAM-ER guided aerial bomb with a wish of death to the Russian invaders to mark the birthday of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Our brave pilots decided to send greetings to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on his 50th birthday in an original way - with an American JDAM-ER guided aerial bomb!

Advertisement:

Well, I'm all for it: ‘Dead Ruscists’ are the best gift."

 
Sing on the missile: Happy anniversary, Valerii Fedorovych! The best gift is dead Russians!
Photo: The Ukrainian Air Force

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, the missile was signed by a fighter pilot prior to a combat mission.

The Air Force did not confirm to Ukrainska Pravda whether the "parcel" had reached its addressee but added that JDAM-ERs, unlike Russian KABs, fly "exactly on target!"

Note: 8 July is day 500 of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian army and people against the Russian invaders in the full-scale war, and it is also the day Zaluzhnyi turned 50.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: