Air Force sends Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi original birthday greetings

The Ukrainian Air Force signed an American JDAM-ER guided aerial bomb with a wish of death to the Russian invaders to mark the birthday of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Our brave pilots decided to send greetings to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on his 50th birthday in an original way - with an American JDAM-ER guided aerial bomb!

Advertisement:

Well, I'm all for it: ‘Dead Ruscists’ are the best gift."

Sing on the missile: Happy anniversary, Valerii Fedorovych! The best gift is dead Russians! Photo: The Ukrainian Air Force

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, the missile was signed by a fighter pilot prior to a combat mission.

The Air Force did not confirm to Ukrainska Pravda whether the "parcel" had reached its addressee but added that JDAM-ERs, unlike Russian KABs, fly "exactly on target!"

Note: 8 July is day 500 of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian army and people against the Russian invaders in the full-scale war, and it is also the day Zaluzhnyi turned 50.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!