Zelenskyy attends Ecumenical Patriarch's prayer service for killed Ukrainians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 13:19
Zelenskyy attends Ecumenical Patriarch's prayer service for killed Ukrainians
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

In Türkiye, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a prayer service for Ukrainians killed in the war in the St. George's Cathedral, Phanar, Istanbul.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the spiritual support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for prayers for peace for our entire land, for all our people.

Thank you for your unwavering support and prayers for peace, for condemning aggression and crimes, for providing comprehensive assistance to Ukrainian men and women who suffered as a result of the war!"

Details: According to Zelenskyy, they then discussed the implementation of the Peace formula and the return of children who were deported by the invaders.

